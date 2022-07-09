Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $7.28 on Friday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth about $5,077,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

