Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

