Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.22 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

