Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
IKTSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.22 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
