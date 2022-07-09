Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,442,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.23 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

