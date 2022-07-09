Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.33. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $228.83 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

