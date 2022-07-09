Mark Porter Sells 1,434 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total value of $397,174.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $360.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
