Sigma Planning Corp Has $424,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Grid by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

