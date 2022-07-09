Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 490,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,400,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

