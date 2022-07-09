Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

AMP stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.33. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $228.83 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

