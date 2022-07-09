Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AECOM were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AECOM by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AECOM stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.