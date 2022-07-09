Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

