Xponance Inc. Purchases New Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

