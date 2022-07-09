Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.73. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 343,478 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

