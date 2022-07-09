Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,498 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.