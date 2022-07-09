Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

UBS Group cut shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.08) in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

About Poste Italiane (Get Rating)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.