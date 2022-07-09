Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.08) in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

