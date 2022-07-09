Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

