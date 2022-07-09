IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.60 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.