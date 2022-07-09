IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.60 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
