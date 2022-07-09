Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,534,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Joint by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

