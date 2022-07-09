SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.