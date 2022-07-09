Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.