Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
