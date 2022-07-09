Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

