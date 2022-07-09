Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,583 shares of company stock worth $189,278. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

