Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

