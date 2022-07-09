InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
