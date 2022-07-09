InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

