StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.80 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.