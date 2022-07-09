Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

