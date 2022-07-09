Scotiabank Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.39 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$31.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

