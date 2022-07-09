Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.90.

TSE SMT opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

