Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

