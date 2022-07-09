Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,462 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 510,982 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

