Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.