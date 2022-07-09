Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

