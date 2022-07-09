Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 183.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ROIC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

