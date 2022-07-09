Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,846 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

