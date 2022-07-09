Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 27,210 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.