Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $187.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

