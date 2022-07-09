Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

