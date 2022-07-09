Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 239,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132,820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 64,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

