Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 204,439 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,439 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 258,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

