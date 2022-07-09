Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.