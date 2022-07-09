Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.