Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,600 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.86. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

