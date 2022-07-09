Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.62. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.