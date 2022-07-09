Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,732 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

