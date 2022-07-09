Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

