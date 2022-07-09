Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

