Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

