Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $274.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.02. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

