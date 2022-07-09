Cerity Partners LLC Buys 262,605 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2,171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

