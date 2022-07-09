Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.95

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.95 and traded as low as $95.46. Hitachi shares last traded at $96.52, with a volume of 27,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

